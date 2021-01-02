By Jeff Bonty | jbonty@daily-journal.com
With a wary eye on the COVID pandemic, five local elected government officials see 2021 as a year to build on current projects and add new ones.
Getting past the pandemic is key to things taking off.
Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore is ready to continue the progress the village made in 2020.
“We’re going to get over this COVID,” he said. “We’re going to get going.”
Riverside Healthcare’s new facility at its Bourbonnais campus is going strong. OAK Orthopedics’ new surgical center broke ground in the fall.
“Those are signs of the growth we see in the village,” Schore said. “There are other projects we want to keep working on. That makes for a bright 2021.”
That includes the village’s Community Campus Plan.
It is a plan of how the village can improve the area around the village municipal center. Making it a year-round attraction.
There have been some businesses that have weathered the pandemic, but others haven’t been as fortunate.
“Hopefully we don’t lose small business. Some stores, such as hardware, have done well,” Schore said. “But there are other services that are hanging on. I’m hopeful they will make it.”
Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson has a list of items that make 2021 look to be bright for the village.
Watson will be seeking to become the mayor full-time in the April 6 municipal election. Watson became mayor pro tem following the resignation of then-Mayor Bruce Adams in April 2019.
He will be challenged by former village trustee Lori Gadbois, who is also the current Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds, and Gene Jordan, owner of Glassworks.
“I expect 2021 to be optimistic. We are upbeat,” Watson said.
Grant programs will aid Bradley in rehabbing houses, extend help to local small businesses hurt by the COVID pandemic, expand its recent FeedingMission outreach for families in need and work on existing infrastructure and projects like expanding the sidewalk on the northside of North Street east from Juniper Drive.
In regards to the village’s business districts, Watson said plans should be announced in the spring or summer to update West Broadway Street. A possible deal is being worked on for the former Carson Pirie Scott store in Northfield Square mall the village purchased in 2019.
Watson said the village will also be moving forward with upgrading the business district on Illinois 50.
The village will continue eradicating blighted property. An example of that is a two-story home that had been vacant for at least 10 years on the corner of Prairie Street and West North Street was demolished in December.
Shoring up the pension fund will continue as trustees are refinancing a bond issue that will save $2 million at a lower interest rate.
Watson said the village’s efforts to strengthen the budget has earned them statewide recognition.
The residents passed a referendum to increase the village’s sales tax by 1 percent allowing trustees to reduce its tax levy to residents by 50 percent.
Hiring more firefighters to the understaffed fire department is moving forward. There are plans for building a second fire station in the area of the mall.
“At the end of the day, we want to continue to help our residents and businesses,” Watson said.
“We have a cohesive board right now that is like-minded. We want to continue moving forward. Bradley is on the forefront of exciting things this year.”
Kankakee Alderman Fred Tetter (D-7) sees good things coming through projects slated for downtown.
“I know this has been a crazy year (2020) and we can’t wait to get over the COVID and get going,” he said. “I’m optimistic.”
Work should start on the River Valley Metro Transit District’s bus terminal slated for East Chestnut Street and Schuyler Avenue.
Two developers purchased the PNC building and Clock Tower Centre with extensive rehab plans.
It fits into projects that include a riverwalk trail on the north side of the Kankakee River setting at River Street and Schuyler and heading west toward Bird Park. The creation of two TIF districts can help fund projects on the east side of Kankakee as well as downtown.
“You put all those things in a pot and stir them up gives us a forecast that looks good. It is important to get COVID under control to start this process,” Tetter said. “The city is primed for growth and development. The potential is there. I’m cautiously optimistic.”
Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler has concerns about 2021 but is optimistic.
“There are knowns and unknowns, and as with everything in the COVID-19 era,” Wheeler said. “It’s all a ‘box of chocolates,’ You never know what you’re going to get from day to day.
“In general, I am concerned about what 2021 will bring us, but extremely optimistic about our ability to roll with the punches on the county level. We’ve demonstrated that we can since 2017.”
Two major positives for 2021 are grants that will help update accessibility to the Kankakee County Courthouse and for sedimentation issues in the Kankakee River.
The county has managed the reduction in revenues due to COVID by reducing expenses.
“We are on solid footing to provide the services expected in 2021 at current revenue and expense levels,” Wheeler said.
Higher expenses and less revenue could cause trouble but Wheeler said the county has worked hard to go from a $15 million deficit to a $1 million surplus in less than four years.
An unknown when it comes to the budget is what impact COVID will have on things, he said.
“A strength is that we made it to this point, against all odds and beyond anyone’s best plan or intent,” Wheeler said. “But the weakness part is that COVID leaves us vulnerable and unable to adapt to major financial upheaval beyond what we have already mitigated successfully.”
One of the county’s opportunities is continuing the plan to get Hopkins Park a natural gas pipeline and broadband, Wheeler said they have a real opportunity to get this done in 2021, if they keep on the governor’s office.
“What happens in Hopkins Park matters to every community in Kankakee County,” Wheeler said.
Disappearing state and federal aid makes this a good opportunity to band together here in the county with other governmental bodies.
“We have an opportunity to look at contracting redundant entities, and sharing resources locally that make sense. 2021 can be the year that we reinvent how all communities in the county work together,” Wheeler said.
“Normalcy,” 40th District State Senator Pat Joyce (D-Essex) said he is looking forward to in the new year.
“I’m anxious to get back to Springfield. I have been in the senate for a year. I’m looking forward to a full session to fight for the residents of the district,” he said.
“I’m looking forward to talking to people face to face. I can work to help our area.”
Helping restaurants, bars and small businesses get state grants is a Joyce priority. “They are taking it on the chin,” he said.
There have been challenges brought on by the pandemic but Joyce said having a vaccine is a step back to normal.
“You can see it. You can feel it,” he said.
