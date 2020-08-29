Similar to so many of today’s farmers, Keith Mussman grew up on a farm.
Both Mussman’s father, Ralph, and his grandfather, Gilbert, were farmers. In fact, Gilbert’s dairy farm operation was featured in the Daily Journal 40 years ago.
Father Ralph ran a considerable egg farm operation for many years. The Grant Park farm had 400 chickens, merrily clucking and laying eggs. The Mussmans delivered eggs door-to-door out of the back of a station wagon in the ‘60s. Those were different times. Keith remembers large families that would take 10-dozen eggs at a time.
So, in a sense, Mussman was “egged on” for an agricultural career. He learned to drive a tractor at age 5. By 7, he could handle a two-row cultivator.
But he had some hesitation.
“I honestly didn’t know if I was going to be a farmer. I thought I might coach,” he said.
He had graduated from Grant Park High School. Grant Park did not field a football team. Mussman was encouraged to play football but did not have that immediate opportunity. He enrolled at Wayne State in Wayne, Neb., where he played college football for two years on special teams and as a receiver.
Then, he came back to Kankakee County and joined the family farm in 1972. Now, he works on 1,800 acres of corn, soy and wheat in Kankakee County. His brother, Craig, lives on an Illinois Centennial Farm, one that has been in the same family for a century or more. The Mussman family sold the egg business four years ago.
Together with wife Lori, the blended Keith Mussman family includes five children and eight grandchildren.
Mussman has been a member of the board of the Kankakee Farm Bureau for 17 years. He’s been the president for an astonishing 15 years. The president before him had resigned mid-term. Mussman stepped up and wound up staying because, as he says, “he was willing to do it.”
He thinks it would be healthy for the organization, for any organization, to have fresh ideas. So, he suggests some future term limits. Meanwhile, he finds it “rewarding” to work with the other board members and with Kankakee County Farm Bureau Manager Chad Miller.
Life as a farmer has been rewarding, too. There always is hope when he goes out planting, but the real joy is in bringing in the harvest.
“That’s the culmination of the year,” he said. “It makes it all worthwhile” as the grain heads into the grain tank.
But there are always new challenges for the local agricultural community, Mussman said. The Farm Bureau played a role in helping to push back the idea of a massive railroad terminal in the county. It also has expressed concern about the proposed refuge in Eastern Kankakee County that would be detrimental to agriculture.
“It seems like there is never smooth sailing,” Mussman said.
Mussman explained this year’s farm economy as “sickly.” While crop yields are likely to be good, corn is down from $7 or $8 per bushel to just “$3 last week.”
The Illinois Farm Bureau and the National Farm Bureau also does the heavy lifting, he said, when it comes to opening more markets for Illinois agriculture. The Farm Bureau is the voice of farmers, offering strength through numbers.
The Farm Bureau, he said, also does a good job emphasizing the importance of agriculture in the community. In addition to working directly on the farm, there are many businesses that work with and support farmers.
“Agriculture is a huge, huge part of the local economy,” he said.
These are also challenging times for the farm and for the Farm Bureau.
“We have had to change the way we do things, especially meetings,” Mussman said.
The in-person event has given way to the Zoom teleconference.
These electronic meetings, he said, are a lot quicker, but he hopes they are not entirely the way of the future. He misses seeing people in person.
“It’s not the same,” he said.
