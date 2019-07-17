Weather Alert

...A PERIOD OF DANGEROUS HEAT EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHERN ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA... .A MULTIPLE DAY EPISODE OF DANGEROUS HEAT IS EXPECTED THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY. THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THURSDAY MORNING THAT MAY KEEP THURSDAY COOLER THAN FORECAST, ESPECIALLY IN THE MORNING. HOWEVER CONFIDENCE IS INCREASING THAT DANGEROUS HEAT WILL ARRIVE LATER THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND PEAK IN INTENSITY ON FRIDAY. ADDITIONALLY, THERE WILL BE LITTLE RELIEF FROM THE HEAT OVERNIGHT THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. THE URBAN HEAT ISLAND CORE OF CHICAGO IS MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO NIGHT TIME TEMPERATURES THAT DO NOT COOL SIGNIFICANTLY, LIMITING THE AMOUNT OF RELIEF THAT CAN OCCUR AT NIGHT. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT THURSDAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT THURSDAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY. THE EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * HIGH TEMPERATURES...PEAKING WELL INTO THE 90S EACH DAY, WITH FRIDAY AND SATURDAY POTENTIALLY IN THE UPPER 90S TO NEAR 100 DEGREES. * MAXIMUM HEAT INDICES...PEAKING 104 TO 114 EACH AFTERNOON. * LOW TEMPERATURES...LOWS ONLY IN THE UPPER 70S TO NEAR 80 ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHTS WILL OFFER LITTLE TO NO RELIEF FROM THE HEAT. * IMPACTS...THE CUMULATIVE EFFECTS OF TEMPERATURES AND HEAT INDEX VALUES THIS HIGH COULD LEAD TO HEAT RELATED ILLNESSES WITH PROLONGED EXPOSURE. THOSE WITHOUT AIR CONDITIONING, ELDERLY, SMALL CHILDREN, AND PETS ARE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE. PLAN AHEAD. HAVE A COOL PLACE TO SHELTER FROM THE HEAT. AVOID OUTDOOR ACTIVITY, ESPECIALLY STRENUOUS ONES, DURING THE PEAK HEATING TIMES OF THE DAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS...IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE...RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK...THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY...CALL 9 1 1. AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN... AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE DURING WARM OR HOT WEATHER WHEN CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. &&