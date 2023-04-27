McCarty

Nicole McCarty, third from left, talks about her 16 years as a member of the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board during its meeting Tuesday in the District 53 administration building. McCarty did not run for another term in the April 4 election, leaving a seat vacant on the seven-member board.

BOURBONNAIS — Before the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board reorganized its officers Tuesday, it said goodbye to one of its longtime members who opted not to run for another term.

Nicole McCarty, who has been on the board for 16 years, did not run in the April 4 consolidated election.

No candidates emerged to run for the seat on the seven-member board, meaning the board now has a vacancy.

