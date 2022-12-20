Brian Wright

Brian Wright, 10-year principal at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, has announced his retirement. 

BRADLEY — After working about 30 years at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, including a decade as its principal, Brian Wright has announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Wright completed his student-teaching at BBCHS before being hired as a science teacher in fall of 1991, teaching biology and chemistry at all student levels.

After 11 years in the classroom, he was hired as dean of students, overseeing attendance and discipline for four years.

