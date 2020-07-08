KANKAKEE — Vehicles have been lining up to purchase their vehicle stickers from the City of Kankakee via the former Midland States Bank drive-up lanes on South Schuyler Avenue.
The leased location’s three drive-thru windows are a way of limiting face-to-face interaction as part of social-distancing guidelines. City officials say they’re offering this location to continue to prioritize the health and safety of the community in order to make the process safe and accessible for everyone.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience during this new process,” said Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong. “We must continue to be flexible during this COVID-19 pandemic and we will announce additional hours for vehicle sticker sales next week.”
Accessible from South Dearborn Avenue, the drive-thru hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Vehicle stickers are $35, while motorcycle stickers are $20. Sticker sales run through July 31 at the original rates, after which the price doubles per city ordinance. The vehicle stickers are a revenue source for the city, raising about $450,000 annually for to support the general fund budget, including providing full-time police and fire services.
Sales will continue at this site for at least a couple weeks after the end of July.
