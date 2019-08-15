BRADLEY — Long John Silver’s restaurant has pulled up anchor in Bradley.
The fast-food seafood restaurant closed at the end of business Tuesday as the corporate-operated location could not come to a new lease agreement with the property owner.
Even though signage clearly stated the location was closed, a customer walked to the door seeking a fish meal. He was told the business was no longer opened.
The location, 265 N. Kinzie Ave., had been a Long John Silver’s restaurant since July 1989. Prior to the construction of the restaurant, it has been the business location for Jim’s Enterprises.
The restaurant’s marquee simply stated the location had closed. A sign on both doors read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances Long John Silver’s has closed this location permanently. We do apologize for the inconvenience.”
The metro area was once home to two Long John Silver’s locations. A location along East Court Street in Kankakee, which opened in 1982, closed in April 1994. That building was razed.
The Bradley restaurant employed about 10.
The Long John Silver’s lease expires at the end of August. Workers were on site Wednesday as they begin the process of clearing out equipment.
Local Long John Silver’s lovers will now have to travel a bit further to enjoy its crispy fish and other menu items. According to the company website, there are Long John Silver’s locations in Chicago Heights, Matteson, Joliet, Morris, New Lenox and Mokena, among others.
Long John Silver’s was founded in August 1969. The company is headquartered in Louisville, Ky.
Approximately 80 percent of its restaurants are corporate owned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!