BEECHER — A construction project on Goodenow Road near Beecher might look as though it’s done, but that doesn’t mean it is.
That’s the message of the Will County Highway Department regarding a small section of Goodenow near Highway 394/1 that’s been closed since May 2018. The project is designed to improve the road, drainage and a bridge.
Beecher resident Larry Cullen said he does not understand why it’s taken so long for the county to finish the project. The retired pipefitter said he worked on the Sears Tower project in the 1970s.
“The building was topped off in two-and-a-half years. That’s 110 stories,” Cullen said.
With Goodenow blocked, it takes longer to get to a hospital, he said. He took a different route three weeks ago to drive his wife to the hospital, delayed twice by trains.
On Wednesday morning, no one was working on the construction project, yet a portable toilet and a poster with labor rules remained on site.
In an interview, Will County Engineer Jeff Ronaldson said the contractor must still put in stone shoulders along the road. As it is, the drop off is unsafe, he said.
“We don’t want people going off the edge in the dark,” he said. “Some of the residents and municipalities are anxious to get it open.”
Ronaldson said the project was supposed to have been completed last year, but there were utility-related delays — first with Nicor, then with ComEd.
“The contractor did everything they could to move the project along,” he said.
Crews are expected to work on the shoulders next week and open up the road by week’s end, Ronaldson said.
