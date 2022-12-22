Winter weather incoming

A fire hydrant in West Kankakee is nearly engulfed in snow on Feb. 2 after a snowstorm dropped nearly 10 inches in the Kankakee County metro area. A winter storm watch is now in effect from Thursday afternoon through late Friday night for the area with prediction of 8 to 12 inches of snow, according to AccuWeather.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Here are closings the Daily Journal has received due to impending winter storm. This list will be updated online throughout the day. 

Bourbonnais Public Library is closing at 1 p.m. today due to forecasted inclement weather and hazardous road conditions. 

Bourbonnais Township Park District is closing Exploration Station … a children’s museum today at 2 p.m., and all parks and facilities (Perry Farm House, Recreation Station, and Exploration Station) will be closed Friday.

