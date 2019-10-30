Little ghosts, goblins and other various creatures of the night are ready to take to the streets Thursday for another round of trick or treating.
Those goodie seekers will be well advised to wear an extra layer of clothing under their costumes, and an umbrella or other form of rain gear also would seem necessary.
Thursday’s forecast is one of the more unfavorable predictions offered in months. The anticipated high temperature is 39 with the low set at 23. In addition to frigid conditions, a mixture of rain and snow are in the forecast, especially in the late afternoon.
But where there’s a will there’s a way, so stock up on the candy to satisfy the youngsters eager to appear on your doorstep. Trick-or-treat times for area communities are listed below:
Trick or Treat Hours (All hours are for Thursday, unless otherwise stated.)
Aroma Park: 4 to 7 p.m.
Beecher: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Bourbonnais: 5 to 7 p.m.
Bradley: 5 to 7 p.m.
Buckingham: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday
Braidwood: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday
Chebanse: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday
Clifton: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
Dwight: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday
Gilman: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
Grant Park: 4 to 7 p.m.
Herscher: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday
Kankakee: 5 to 7 p.m.
Manteno: 5 to 7 p.m.
Momence: 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Peotone: 4 to 7 p.m.
St. Anne: 5 to 7 pm. Friday
Sheldon: 5 to 7 p.m.
Watseka: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday
Wilmington: 4:30 to 7 p.m.
