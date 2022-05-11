For one week every year at Prairie Material in Manteno, dogs from around the country explore the quarry as robots and drones circle around them.
This isn’t the beginning of a Ray Bradbury novel; rather, it’s an annual training for bomb-sniffing dogs and their owners to get them versed in different high-pressure scenarios.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Office of Mines and Minerals, and Explosives and Aggregate Division [department] put together the 4th Annual Northern Illinois Bomb Dog Training around the grounds of the quarry. Up to 25 different dog/owner teams participate each day.
This year was the biggest event to date.
Teams from Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, New Jersey and more — along with teams from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Transportation Security Administration staff from O’Hare and Midway airports — reenacted various scenarios in the attempt to prepare themselves for anything.
Prairie’s sales manager Lori Bartels explained that the quarry receives vehicles from an auto body shop and explosives are often placed in the tires for dogs to sniff out.
“They get so excited,” she said of dogs who find the explosives.
Nilden Adiloff, Prairie’s environment and lands manager, said that even though the dogs might look friendly, it’s best not to approach.
“They’re trained to attack,” said Adiloff.
DRAWING FROM HISTORY
A specialist from Prairie said that the scenarios “reference things that have happened throughout the years in history.”
They explained that teams don’t typically get the opportunity to train to this scale, and over 1,000 pounds of explosives are used.
“There’s a lot of moving parts.”
Like the dogs, the officers aren’t aware of where the explosives are located. When a dog sniffs out an explosive, they tend to sit, then get excited and finally get their toy ball as a reward. Each officer that participates receives a $20 gift card to Pet Smart.
“While [teams] know the layout, they have no idea of the scenarios and it’s about tricking the dog and the handler,” the specialist said.
“It’s a huge playground for them to train on.”
One of the scenarios was a reenactment of traffic stops, similar to what happens at U.S. borders. Another presented luggage laid out for dogs to sniff as if in an airport setting.
ROBOTS IN TRAINING
Happening simultaneously in the training is the use of robots. Kane County participants brought several robots, one of which could be seen working alongside vehicles as the first line of defense against explosives. The robot checks the vehicle and, once it is deemed safe, an officer is able to take over.
The breeds mainly include German shepherds, Labradors and bloodhounds. Johanna Rivera, Illinois State Police Trooper, who has participated each year since the training began in 2018, is experienced in K-9 handling and has her own trained dog, a black Lab named Rose.
“If you use only your [department’s] explosives, your dog is trained to your explosives, not to explosives,” said Rivera. “We like to expose them other explosives.”
She said she often provides comments and critiques to teams to help assist them in their training.
“We’re here to learn, this is where I’ve learned the best K-9 training in my life.”
