GILMAN — Wesley Ryatt Short, of Gilman, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 12, as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square video presentation. The featured photographs highlighting children, teens and adults with Down syndrome look to bring awareness to the contributions and milestones of people with Down syndrome.
These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome, according to a press release.
“This video is a terrific way to showcase some of the incredible individuals with Down syndrome living in our communities across the country,” says NDSS President and CEO Kandi Pickard. “It is something the community looks forward to every year.”
Wesley was selected earlier this year to be an international ambassador for Nothing Down, a New Jersey-based nonprofit that supports new and expectant parents of children with Down syndrome.
He is the son of Kaylee and Jamie Short. He lives in Gilman with his mom, dad and four siblings, Kait, 9; Kenzie, 10; Joel, 11; and Alex, 13.
The photo of Wesley that will be featured in the video was selected as one of 500 photographs that will appear in the video, streamed on NDSS social media from the heart of Times Square.
The Times Square Video presentation kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October. The video presentation will be followed by the New York City Buddy Walk, which will take place virtually due to COVID-19. Buddy Walk events will be held virtually in more than 150 cities across the country, as well as select international locations, this fall with more than 325,000 people participating around the world.
For information about the NDSS Buddy Walk Program, visit buddywalk.org or call 800-221-4602.
Kaylee Short maintains a Facebook page, Wesley’s Warriors, and Instagram account, @wesleyswarriors44, where she posts advocacy and information about Down syndrome and shares photos and videos of Wesley.
