GILMAN — Kaylee Short figured her life would change when she became pregnant with her son Wesley, but she didn’t know just how positively his presence would impact her life.
Wesley Ryatt Short, whose second birthday is coming up April 4, was selected to be an international ambassador for Nothing Down, a New Jersey-based nonprofit that supports new and expectant parents of children with Down syndrome.
Wesley is the son of Kaylee and Jamie Short. He lives in Gilman with his mom, dad and four siblings: Kait, 9; Kenzie, 10; Joel, 11 and Alex, 13.
Over 500 children and adults with Down syndrome across 42 states and 11 countries applied, and Wesley was one of 29 selected.
This means Wesley will take part in Nothing Down’s outreach, fundraising and educational efforts for 2020.
The organization creates projects including social media campaigns, photo shoots and documentary videos in effort to reduce the stigma around Down syndrome diagnoses.
Short said that when Wesley was born, she realized it was time to end her 10-year retail career with Walmart. She was inspired to earn a paraprofessional license and now works as a special education teaching assistant for Iroquois West schools.
“He completely redirected everything in my life,” Short said.
Short also started doing “random acts of kindness” in honor of World Down Syndrome Day on March 21. The date, 3-21, is significant because Down syndrome occurs when someone is born with a third copy of their 21st chromosome. Most people have two copies of each chromosome.
To celebrate the day last year, Short and her daughter Kenzie did “random acts of kindness” like tape a dollar bill to a vending machine and leave extra diapers at a changing table in a public restroom.
Along with the gestures, they left “kindness cards” with information on Down syndrome and why spreading kindness is important.
“We look forward to doing this again this year,” she said. “We hope our efforts to spread kindness and promote inclusion [change] the world my son will be living in.”
Short maintains a Facebook page, Wesley’s Warriors, and Instagram account, @wesleyswarriors44, where she posts advocacy and information about Down syndrome and shares photos and videos of Wesley.
She said Wesley loves music and dancing, learning signs to communicate via American Sign Language, playing, swimming, giving hugs and kisses, eating pizza and wrestling with his siblings.
“He really is your typical 2-year-old ‘all boy’ toddler,” Short said. “He has a contagious smile, and people are magnetized to his outpouring, loving personality.”
