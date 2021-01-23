History might seem like it’s all about the past.
However, living through moments that will be in the pages of future history books can change that perspective.
On Jan. 6, hundreds of rioters broke through police barricades and vandalized the halls of Congress while the ceremonial counting of Electoral College votes was taking place.
The events left five dead and marked the first time in over 200 years that the Capitol building had been overrun.
Local history teachers say the insurrection has inspired a variety of questions from students. In some classrooms, it has sparked interest in political science.
Until Wednesday, the Capitol building had not been overrun since the British attacked and burned it in 1814 during the War of 1812.
JUNIOR HIGH
Jeremy Outsen, eighth-grade social studies teacher for Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, said he made sure to recap facts with students the morning after the insurrection.
Some arrived to class more informed than others; one student had no idea anything happened.
“It just didn’t make sense to them,” Outsen said. “They didn’t understand why.”
Outsen said he couldn’t recall another singular event in the 14 years he has been teaching that has generated as much student interest and discussion.
Students have also shown more interest in the political system in general over the past four years.
“My message to [students] was, as you guys go out there, it is OK to disagree with people. It’s OK to not agree and maybe even not like someone,” Outsen said. “It doesn’t mean you view them as an enemy. It doesn’t mean you won’t entertain them in conversation.”
Luke Knight, seventh-grade social studies teacher for BUGC, said the teachers are careful not to interject opinions. Rather, they talk through the facts.
“We definitely try to encourage them to come to their own conclusions about why people do things,” Knight said.
Questions from Knight’s students ranged from Antifa conspiracy theories all the way up to the Oval Office.
The most common was simply, “Why would people do this?”
“I try to give them enough information to come to a more informed conclusion, something a little bit more thought out than just an emotional response,” Knight said.
Knight compared the events two weeks ago to the U.S. drone strike against an Iranian general last year in terms of inspiring concern among students.
“The students saw that [drone strike] as we’re going to World War III,” he noted. “That captured their attention.”
HIGH SCHOOL
Doug Wadley, social studies division chair for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, said it was important for teachers to create a safe space for students to voice reactions and fears.
Students are allowed to state their points of view without being attacked; meanwhile, they are encouraged to dig deeper to explain what they do and do not know, he said.
Most people don’t fully form their own independent worldview until after high school, he added.
Four years of political warfare in Washington, D.C., finally erupted into real terror while leadership sought to certify the presidential election.
“These kids are at such an age of discovery, so just allowing them that space to be there and explore their thoughts and emotions is really our most important job,” Wadley said.
Wadley compared the scope of the insurrection two weeks ago and how people watched and reacted as it unfolded to the 9/11 attacks.
However, there’s a critical difference with what’s going on now that makes it harder to grapple with in some respects, he said.
“With 9/11, you had outside perpetrators and it was an attack. Here, it’s difficult to decide,” Wadley said. “We have these factions in our country. Unfortunately, many people are very, very dug in to one side or another, and it doesn’t seem like compromise is at the forefront of conversation.”
COLLEGE
Steve DePasquale, Kankakee Community College history professor, said some students have reached out to him looking for assurance that things would be OK after the insurrection.
He imparted that as long as the U.S. made it through Inauguration Day without incident, he believed there was no need to worry about anything drastic.
“None of us has ever seen anything like that,” he said. “We’ve seen plenty of protests, but they stormed the U.S. Capitol. I think it’s only natural that younger people, even young adults, are somewhat alarmed by that.”
DePasquale said some students seemed more engaged in the fall 2020 semester.
Students had asked what might happen if former President Donald Trump had refused to leave the White House. They’ve also asked DePasquale if he thought the election was “stolen.”
“I basically just try to tell them there are no facts that the election was stolen, and we have to go by what the facts show us,” he said. “At the national level, to ‘steal’ an election, that would be impossible.”
He said classroom discussions have been “very interesting” while Trump was in office; students for and against the former president have engaged in civil debate.
“Now that he’s gone, will it go back to being boring? I kind of hope so,” DePasquale said. “There’s still plenty of things to talk about [with] understanding divided government.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.