MANTENO — Who would have ever thought that the word Manteno Middle School eighth-grader Aidan Stueck spelled correctly to win the 2020 Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Spelling Bee would prove prophetic.
In the 10th round of the March 10 spelling bee, Stueck spelled “impediment” to earn a trip to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Impediment is defined as “a hindrance or obstruction in doing something,” according to Merriam-Webster.
“Pretty ironic,” Aidan said in an email discussing this year’s national contest being canceled. “I was disappointed; I was really looking forward to the competition and seeing Washington, D.C.”
Aidan had been preparing for the bee as well as competing in this year’s Kan-Will Spelling Bee, which also was canceled.
This year’s national competition was scheduled for May 26-28. The Daily Journal and AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, the sponsors of the local Bee, sponsor the all-expenses-paid trip. This is not the first time the bee has been canceled since its inception is 1925. The bee was not held from 1943-45 because of World War II.
“I was sad,” Aidan’s mother Melanie Senerchia said. “We were really excited for Aidan, and looking forward to the experience. With the shelter-in-place mandates, we’ve had a lot of disappointments (canceled band concerts, eighth-grade promotion ceremony, etc.) and we were holding out hope this would still go on.”
Aidan’s father is Alex Pod of Chicago and his stepfather is John Senerchia.
Scripps had postponed the bee in March and was looking to stage it later in the year. Then, on April 21, organizers announced their decision to cancel.
“The bee has determined there is no clear path to safely set a new date in 2020,” Scripps said in a statement, noting “uncertainty around when public gatherings will be possible or advisable.”
The bee will return next year, Scripps officials said. Scripps will not change eligibility requirements for the next bee, which is scheduled for June 1-3, 2021.
The bee’s executive director, Paige Kimble, said they considered the idea of a virtual bee. She said they concluded logistically it would be difficult and it would not be in the true spirit of the competition, according to an Associated Press story.
There is still a chance Aidan may get to compete at the national level.
SpellPundit is a company that provides online spelling and vocabulary bee preparation materials.
It plans on conducting a virtual contest on the same dates set for this year’s Scripps bee. Several top spellers from around the U.S. are planning to compete.
“I am looking into it,” Aidan said. “It’s an interesting format for this kind of contest.”
Melane Senerchia said Aidan is taking things in stride.
“I know he’s disappointed about it, but he’s trying hard to not let it get to him,” she said. “He did say, ‘I still got front page of the paper, no one else in the family can say that!’ so there’s at least that small victory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!