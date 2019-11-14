A special film screening of “No Small Matter” will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Franco Conference Center, 500 W. Court St., Kankakee. The screening is sponsored by Project SUN, YWCA and AMITA Health St. Mary’s in Kankakee.
“No Small Matter” is the first feature documentary to explore early childhood education.
The documentary is built from stories of real children, families and teachers illustrating the impact of high-quality early childhood experiences. It features parents who are struggling to do the best for their kids, teachers who model what early childhood education classrooms should and could be like, and children learning and developing in real time.
The film is also grounded in science, opening up the “black box” of what’s happening inside children’s brains with animation and the voices of scientists, physicians and early childhood education experts.
Refreshments will be provided. RSVP by Monday to Augustina@cfkrv.org.— Daily Journal staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!