Daily Journal staff report
The Illinois State Board of Education has announced grant allocations that school districts can use to improve students’ access to technology during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 14 school districts within the 40th Illinois Senate District — which includes much of Kankakee County and portions of Cook, Grundy and Will counties — are set to receive a combined $2 million in Digital Equity Formula Grants, according to a news release from State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex.
Districts in Kankakee and Grundy counties will receive more than $894,000 of those funds. Kankakee School District 111 will receive the highest amount in the 40th District with its $293,195 allocation.
The grants are being funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“E-learning is a new reality for many students during the pandemic,” Joyce said in the release. “This funding will assist schools in giving students the resources they need to take an active role in their studies.”
The funds are intended to help schools expand connectivity and provide students with devices like computers or tablets. Funding was distributed using a need-based formula.
Grant amounts for local districts include:
Kankakee County
• Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53: $164,063
• Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307: $143,067
• Bradley Elementary School District 61: $103,252
• Iroquois/Kankakee ROE School District: $37,324
• Kankakee School District 111: $293,195
• Safe Schools, Iroquois/Kankakee ROE School District: $30,594
• St. Anne Community High School District 256: $46,676
Grundy County
• Gardner School District 72C: $38,845
• Gardner-South Wilmington Township High School District 73: $40,390
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!