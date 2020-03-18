In light of state-mandated school closures extending to at least March 30, many local school districts will be offering free meals to students leading up to spring break and the following Monday.
Bradley Elementary School District 61: Will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all District 61 students from 8 to 10 a.m. the rest of this week until Friday and on March 30 at Bradley Central.
Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53: Will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for any student under age 18 who lives in the district’s bounds from 8 to 11 a.m. the rest of this week until Friday at Alan Shepard School.
Kankakee School District 111: All school cafeterias will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Food will be provided from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and on March 30 at four community locations: Kankakee High School, Kankakee Junior High, Kennedy Middle School and Lincoln Cultural Center. Additional food items will be distributed Friday for over spring break.
Momence Community Unit School District 1: Will provide grab-and-go meals at each school for in-town students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Friday and on March 30. Buses will also deliver meals during those times, both door-to-door and at group stop locations on their regular routes.
Herscher Community Unit School District 2: Will provide grab-and-go lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the rest of this week and March 30 at Bonfield Grade School, Limestone Middle School and Herscher High School.
St. Anne Community Consolidated School District 256: Will serve students grab-and-go breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the rest of this week until Friday and March 30 at St. Anne Grade School and St. Anne Community High School.
Pembroke School District 259: Will provide students with two meals from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday this week at the Pembroke Public Library. Meals will be provided next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the same time and location.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307: Will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to District 307 and St. George students from 8 to 10 a.m. the rest of this week until Friday and March 30. Students can pick up the meals in the circle drive on North Street and must present their student IDs.
