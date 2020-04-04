With the tentative date Illinois schools can reopen pushed back to the beginning of May, local school districts are focusing on delivering students the technology and support they need to continue remote learning for the foreseeable future.
Earlier this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended his stay-at-home order until the end of April. The order was expected to continue until April 7 unless otherwise stated.
This means the earliest that Illinois schools will be able to open their doors again is May 1, but many districts have been planning with the mentality that they may have to finish the entire school year remotely.
The Illinois State Board of Education is now requiring all districts to implement “remote learning days” for the rest of the time schools remain closed, with up to five planning days for teachers allowed in the calendar.
ISBE has also issued extensive guidelines for implementing remote learning, which it says can involve non-electronic learning materials as well as electronic- and internet-based instruction.
The process of distributing these materials has already begun for most districts.
Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53
The district spent several evenings this past week distributing Chromebooks to district families, with 56 given out Monday alone.
Interim Superintendent Margaret Longo said the district has been following up with families that did not take Chromebooks to find out whether or not they have technology available at home, and for those who do not have internet access, they are sharing information about different providers that are offering free connections during this time.
“We are very nervous about a gap in education for our kids,” Longo said.
The district will also use the five planning days allowed by ISBE and space them out in the calendar to give teachers time to plan adequate lessons, she said.
One ISBE recommendation is to adopt grading models of pass or incomplete rather than traditional letter grades.
Longo said the district already uses a standards-based grading system which focuses on students’ achievements and mastery of subjects without relying on letter grades or a grade point average.
“The idea is the work that’s turned in doesn’t hurt our children, but helps our children,” she said. “We want to provide an opportunity for them to do better, not to hurt them.”
Looking forward, the district may expand opportunities for summer school for students who fell behind on their academic progress. In the meantime, the district’s interventionists are following up with students who seem to be struggling.
“If there is a child that is not doing their work, why aren’t they doing their work? Are they babysitters for their younger siblings? Are they taking care of a sick family member?” Longo said. “There are multiple reasons; we don’t believe there are kids refusing to work, because we know that they want to do well.”
Kankakee School District 111
The district has been asking students to check in with their teachers daily on Google Classroom, not for taking traditional attendance, but to make sure they are connecting and doing OK.
Families of students who have not checked in by Monday will be contacted directly by the district via phone call or in-person visit if they cannot be reached.
The district is also working on a “school on wheels” system with its bus company to deliver and pick up assignments and provide technology support.
Superintendent Generva Walters said the district has not been concerned with the technical aspects of shifting to remote learning because it has spent the past two years getting acclimated to Learning Anywhere, Anytime.
“We’re actually adding to what has been in place,” she said. “No one is panicking; no one is stressed out. It’s just a different way of doing school.”
Students have been asked to finish third-quarter assignments by Monday, when the fourth quarter is set to begin.
“One of our high school teachers got 60 essays in the last couple days from the third quarter, so actually, we are kind of surprised they turned in that much work,” Walters said. “It’s going perfectly fine.”
All junior high and high school students in the district have had their own one-to-one device they’ve been able to take home for the past several years.
Younger students have one-to-one devices as well, but they have not been allowed to take devices home until now.
“We’re not really seeing a problem with starting the process; we will just have to work through individual issues,” Walters said. “We may have one student who really needs a little bit more one-to-one support, so the teachers will be available.”
In the next couple weeks, the district will be organizing a group of teachers in the kindergarten through sixth grade, junior high through 10th grade, and 11th through 12th grade levels to determine what grading will look like moving forward.
“We’re absolutely following that guideline [from ISBE],” Walters said. “I agree grading should not be punitive when school has been so different.”
The district will also determine at the end of the school year which students did not make academic progress and talk with those families about continuing school during the summer. This could include a couple of days of math per week for a student who struggled with that particular subject, Walters said.
Bradley Elementary School District 61
The district will be using two remote learning planning days this month and the remaining three if closures are extended past April 30, Superintendent Scott Goselin said.
Families that have not been able to access lessons electronically have been able to pick up hard copies of materials at the schools this past week.
Students have one-to-one access to Chromebooks and iPads during normal school days. In the coming weeks, the district will be working to get devices to students for use at home if they do not have their own computers.
The district has also been communicating with families about avenues for free internet access during this time, Goselin said.
“We’re trying to give parents as much resources as we can,” he said. “We’re just looking at different avenues [to help families], especially if it’s developing more than April 30.”
The district also plans to follow ISBE recommendations on delivering remote learning, including a non-punitive grading model, he said.
The biggest concern for the district at this time is the well being of its students, he added.
This past Monday, food service staff planned on distributing 130 free breakfasts and lunches for students, and about 300 showed up. Staff prepared the additional meals and plan to have more prepared next week.
“Hopefully in time this crisis will get under control and we can get our kids back to school,” Goselin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!