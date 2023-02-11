Body cams (copy)

A Bourbonnais Police officer wears a body camera in this 2015 photo.

 Daily Journal/File

KANKAKEE — In February 2015, Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps discussed the department’s purchase of body cameras to be worn by officers during their shifts.

Several donations helped purchase about six body cams, making Bourbonnais police the first law enforcement agency to use what was then new technology for police.

“We want to be at the forefront when it comes to new technology,” Phelps said in a February 2015 Daily Journal story.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you