Local law enforcement officers and elected officials voiced their support for a recent resolution of the executive committee of the Kankakee County Board, encompassing public safety, legal immigration, social equity and mental health funding.
Officials discussed the resolution at Wednesday’s law enforcement meeting hosted by the NAACP at the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Complex. Police from Bradley, Kankakee city and county, Manteno and Illinois State Police were in attendance.
“This is like a framework to make sure regardless of political affiliation, the community you come from, ethnicity or whatever, this is what we believe in, and this is where we want to go,” County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said.
The sweeping resolution covers a myriad of social equity issues and states: “A resolution supporting the full funding of Kankakee County public safety departments, supporting legal immigration, reaffirming our commitment to social equity, increased mental health funding, and a policy of the Kankakee County Board to support national immigration reform.”
Wheeler said the directive placed on him by the executive committee was to have a resolution that rejected the defunding police movement that’s been debated across the country.
“It spoke to some of the other social equity things and really everything that had to do with the defund situation and also supporting ICE,” he said. “There was a very broad scope and when I wrote this, I had a consultation with the sheriff [Mike Downey], Mr. [Steven] Hunter [board member] and others, there’s so much wrapped into that. ... We had to go a lot broader than that, kind of tie in everything that the county has done with affirmative action, with the 10 Shared Principles, everything that we have done as a county, but also put down what we believe in and what we want to work toward as a governmental unit.”
Hunter said the resolution that was unanimously adopted at the Kankakee County Board meeting on Aug. 11 has support of the Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership and Connect Kankakee, a local advocacy group that promotes, nurtures and defends cultural and ethnic diversity in the area.
“There were many positive comments made [at the county board meeting] much to my surprise, regarding the adoption of this particular document,” said Hunter at the law enforcement meeting.
The three-page resolution also addressed several topics mentioned in its title including the following: “Kankakee County government supports local law enforcement, which includes our local Sheriff’s Police, United States Marshals, ICE, ... and we acknowledge that immigrants also desire full participation in our shared American Dream. There are no ‘kids in cages’ in Kankakee County, no arrests by ICE in our Courthouse, and no arrests by any local law enforcement based on legal status.”
The resolution also reaffirmed support of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, “but acknowledge we must together ensure that we continue to create a more perfect union.”
Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee Branch of the NAACP, said it was important the resolution was far-reaching and that the group gathered for the law enforcement meeting needs to heighten the awareness of the document.
“It’s items like this that our community fails to realize the progressive things that we try to do as an organization, speaking on behalf of the NAACP and county government,” he said. “I think sometimes our citizens need to be aware of the things that we’re doing. If they talk about the negative things, then also we need to talk about the right things and the progressive things that are happening, particularly with the relationships that individuals are having in the county with the topic of police reform.”
The resolution also underlined the board position on defending police, saying, “As revenues allow, we commit to full funding of all public safety departments, which is comprised of the courts, Sheriff’s department, probation, public defender, circuit clerk and state’s attorney. We outright reject the policy of defunding law enforcement.”
The resolution also addressed further its stance on immigration and access to mental health: “We support legal immigration and a more expeditious path to citizenship in a framework that acknowledges the great effort and sacrifice by those that immigrated here legally.
“... We call for the exponential increase in the funding by the State of Illinois to local governments that will support increased and accessible mental health services for our citizens, both inside and outside the criminal justice system.”
