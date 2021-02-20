John Belushi’s famous line from the 1980 Blues Brothers film, “We’re putting the band back together,” could have been uttered a quarter-century earlier in Kankakee by Edward Daniel and Virgil Bader.
The process of reviving Kankakee’s Municipal Band was, of course, a lot less dramatic (no explosions, cars jumping open bridges, or police chases through shopping malls) than Jake and Elwood Blues’ efforts to put their band back together.
Local musicians Daniel and Bader worked with the Kankakee Valley Park District to return to a community tradition: free band concerts in local parks on summer evenings.
The last such concerts had been presented by the Kankakee Municipal Band in the late 1920s.
The sounds of trumpets and trombones, clarinets and flutes, snare and bass drums once again filled the air of a Kankakee park on Sunday evening, Aug. 1, 1954.
The music floated out from beneath the portico of the Civic Auditorium in Governor Small Memorial Park, produced by 35 musicians under the baton of conductor Edward Daniel.
The Kankakee Municipal Band (called the Kankakee Park District Community Band until 1956) was born again.
Musical offerings at that first concert included rousing compositions such as John Philip Sousa’s “Manhattan Beach March,” novelty items (Leroy Anderson’s “Syncopated Clock”), and such familiar standards as Cole Porter’s “Night and Day.”
Brad Reel, in his history of the Municipal Band, observed, “For many elderly Kankakeeans, the concert recalled fond memories of days gone by when the Municipal Band played concerts in the city’s parks during the 1920s.”
Daniel, instrumental music supervisor for the Kankakee schools, would serve as the revived band’s conductor for its first 15 years.
During that time, the band grew to an organization of more than 40 musicians, extended the number of concerts each summer to six and then eight, and established Thursday evening as its regular performance night.
The covered portico on the north side of the Civic Auditorium would be the band’s home for 23 years.
It faced a wide, tree-shaded lawn in front of the Kankakee County Museum that provided plenty of room for concertgoers to spread their blankets and set up their lawn chairs.
On July 15, 1975, the Kankakee Daily Journal reported that the band would soon have a new, permanent home in scenic Bird Park: “The Kankakee Valley Park District Board of Commissioners … entered into an agreement with Kankakee Township under which the park district will use a $20,000 township donation to build a bandstand in Bird Park. ... Current plans call for the bandstand being built along a rock formation in the park. It will be lighted and used for summer band concerts.”
Ground was broken on Aug. 8, 1975, for the bandstand, located at the area of the park north of Court Street.
The 1976 concert season would be the band’s last under the Civic Auditorium’s portico; the 1977 season opened with the musicians seated on a bare concrete platform at the new site. Work on installing the bandstand’s canopy, lighting, and sound system would continue through the next two years.
“The outdoor acoustics,” wrote Brad Reel, “even before the arrival of the canopy, were given a thumbs-up and the band commenced in their permanent new home.”
On the June 14 opening day of the 1979 season, the Municipal Band performed in its finally completed new bandstand. (Reel’s history of the band noted that the canopy “was installed over the course of the 1978 concert season; each concert showed the band playing under construction inching one step closer to completion.”)
Leading the band at that landmark concert was Joseph Grzelak, who would become the organization’s longest-serving conductor.
A veteran music teacher in Bourbonnais, Grzelak took up the baton in 1973 and conducted for 17 seasons (like many of the band’s members, he was active for many years, playing trumpet from 1956 to 1972).
Brad Reel, in his 1997 history, listed a half-dozen players with from twenty to forty years of service.
He described the makeup of the organization as “a balanced blend of amateur and professional musicians. ... Some members are currently students and some are retired. Many members are educators. Other occupations represented include small business owners, cashier…civil engineer…farmer, machinists, nurses, social worker, chemist … to name a few.”
Until the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, the Municipal Band had played a full concert season at Bird Park every year but one.
In the summer of 2014, Kankakee River flooding forced the band to return to its former home, the Civic Auditorium.
The band’s conductor since 2015, Mike Snyder, is hoping they can soon return to the Bird Park facility.
“The Municipal Band is more popular than ever,” he notes, citing the addition of food trucks to the Thursday night concerts and such special themed events as a Disney Night, ’80s Night and Picnic in the Park.
