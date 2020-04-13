Since the start of the outbreak, more than 80 percent of patients tested for COVID-19 have received a negative result, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Among them was 36-year-old Bradley resident Aaron Culbertson. A welcome result, he said.
Tested on March 1 after displaying symptoms similar to that of the coronavirus, Culbertson returned home to quarantine where he lives with 4-year-old daughter Fiona, 6-month-old son Timothy and fiancee Gretchen Heine.
“My daughter and I cried together when I got the results,” he said. “She’s so scared, she’s been asking if I’m going to die. What do you tell a little girl?”
Culbertson said he thinks what triggered everything was an anxiety attack, which he sometimes suffers from. But this time, the attack was more severe than before, nearing stroke-like symptoms.
“I was a nervous wreck, I’m still recovering. It’s a struggle,” Culbertson said of the day he was tested. “One thing to come of all this, I’m back on a medication now to help level out my anxiety. I abandoned medication when I turned 18 as a personal choice, but this [pandemic] takes it to a whole new level. It really hit me hard.”
A worker at Amazon’s Monee warehouse, Culbertson said he learned of the first case in the warehouse and immediately began to worry about bringing it home. Then, the more he learned of the virus, the more he realized he may have had it in February. But for now, there’s no way of knowing.
“I’m still emotional, still worried. There’s been another case at my warehouse, and I’m getting ready to go back to the front lines for 60 hours a week. That’s scary. I don’t know for sure if I caught it already, so if I don’t have immunity, it’s just scary.”
The negative test result, while good news for the Culbertson household, still doesn’t bring a sense of calm. Both he and fiancee Heine, a gas station clerk, must work to provide for their family. Culbertson returns to work today.
“I worry for my family, for my kids, but we don’t have a choice. Bills are piling up,” he said. “All we can do is hope and pray to get through this. Just taking it one day at time.”
