GRANT PARK — A Momence area man died when a tree he was cutting down fell on him in a field located near Grant Park on Wednesday.
Peter J. Chapin, 60, was discovered at 7:34 p.m. by a man who noticed Chapin's truck was still parked at a nearby structure, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said. An acquaintance of Chapin, the man said Chapin usually left between 5 and 6 p.m. each day so he thought it odd that his truck was still there.
Chapin was found underneath several branches with a chainsaw nearby, Gessner said. It appeared he tried to get out of the way of the falling tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gessner said it appeared Chapin was cutting down a rotted-out tree at its base.
People working in a nearby field saw Chapin working around 1:30 p.m., Gessner said. The area is located between two farmfields a quarter mile northeast of Illinois Route 17.
