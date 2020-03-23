Several rural locations within Carle Health System, including three in Iroquois County, have changed their business hours for primary care and laboratory services due to continued concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19.
Among Carle locations reducing hours will be Carle Watseka, Carle Cissna Park, Carle Rossville and Carle Milford. The change is hours is dependent on the amount of patients scheduled.
Patients may reschedule their appointments or speak with a provider or nurse by calling 618-395-6081.
