The Kankakee Kids in Action will be available to clear leaves from sidewalks to curbs. The group moves the leaves to the curb, so they can be vacuumed up.
The group will clean up other parts of yards for donations.
The focus of the program is to help the elderly and disabled, but Kids in Action will assist others as well. The program started in 1988.
For more information, call Jim Stokes at 815-401-6530.
