Daily Journal staff report
The federal holiday commemorating the birth of acclaimed civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 20, and the local Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation is once again coordinating three days worth of events to celebrate King’s legacy.
The annual celebration’s kickoff event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Kankakee Public Library.
The event will include a movie, games, refreshments, coloring contest and more.
Up next is a Gospel concert celebrating King’s birthday on Sunday, Jan. 19, at First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance, Kankakee.
The 3 p.m. concert will feature the Olivet Nazarene Proclamation Choir, Second Baptist Church youth choir, Voices of Joy youth choir of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee United Community Choir and many more.
Admission to the concert is free, however, they will be taking donations for a college scholarship.
Two events are planned for Monday, Jan. 20. The day’s celebration will begin with an Interfaith Prayer Breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at Quality Inn and Suites, Bradley. There will be an all-you-can-eat buffet. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance.
At 10 a.m. Monday, there will be an Ecumenical Service featuring speaker the Rev. Carl Randle Sr., pastor of Fair Haven Church of God in Christ. The service will be held in Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church, 805 N. Evergreen, Kankakee.
For more information, call Dr. Patricia Polk at 815-685-9220.
