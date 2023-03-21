KCC Art Show

“Twins,” by Lillian Sacks, a student at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, is featured in the 33rd annual KCC High School Art Show.

 Photo submitted

Daily Journal staff report

Students from 14 local schools have original artwork on display for the 33rd annual Kankakee Community College High School Juried Art Exhibition.

The show runs until March 29 in the lower level of the Miner Memorial Library at KCC. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.

Recommended for you