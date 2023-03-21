Students from 14 local schools have original artwork on display for the 33rd annual Kankakee Community College High School Juried Art Exhibition.
The show runs until March 29 in the lower level of the Miner Memorial Library at KCC. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.
A reception, awards presentation and juror’s critique will be on the final evening of the exhibit, from 6-7:30 p.m. March 29. Awards in categories such as Painting, Color Drawing/Design, Photography/electronic imaging and 3-D Design will be revealed at 7:15 p.m. Jurors are the KCC art faculty.
“The High School Art Show is always inspiring to see,” said Chelise Slowik, a KCC art professor, in a news release. “Students draw and paint their interests and passions, and their work is particularly beautiful this year. Visitors will find the works full of passionate effort and imagination.”
High schools participating in the exhibit are Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Central of Clifton High School, Dwight High School, Grant Park High School, Livingston Area Career Center, Iroquois West High School, Kankakee High School, Manteno High School, Manteno High School, Momence High School, Pontiac Township High School, St. Anne Community High School and Watseka High School.
The exhibit is sponsored by KCC’s Visual Arts Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.