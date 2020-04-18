It’s seeming less and less likely that the graduating Class of 2020 will be able to walk across a stage to receive diplomas with an auditorium full of teary-eyed relatives looking on.
Traditional commencement ceremonies are not social-distancing friendly, and what was a prospect of not returning to school buildings at all before the academic year closes has become a reality.
Even if the stay-at-home order is lifted, large gatherings like graduations may not be allowed again by summer time.
Kankakee Community College and Olivet Nazarene University are both moving forward with online commencement ceremonies, and plans for in-person reunions are in the works for future dates.
Local high school and elementary school officials are looking into alternative options as well to honor their graduating classes.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Superintendent Scott Wakeley said graduation has not been canceled; rather, officials are looking into options for a virtual graduation in May with an in-person ceremony later in the summer if the governor allows them at that time.
“We certainly want to do whatever we can for our kids to make some memories and put some real closure to their high school experience,” he said.
It is too soon to promise an in-person ceremony, however. BBCHS will have 500 graduates, which typically means around 4,000 people attend graduation.
“I don’t know even if things start to open up a little bit, if it’s responsible or safe to have grandmas and grandpas and aunts and uncles,” Wakeley said. “Just because things might ramp down a little bit from the peak [infection rate], that doesn’t mean people aren’t going to get sick.”
Other opportunities for recognizing the graduating class are still on the table, even if a traditional ceremony is not possible. The class of 2020 could be honored at next year’s homecoming festivities, Wakeley said.
School officials were also considering a modified graduation ceremony with social distancing practices in place, but the size of the class would make it difficult to do that in a timely fashion.
Wakeley said the experience high school seniors are going through is not lost on school administrators and teachers; they sympathize with students who had no idea when they left school in March it might have been their last day among their friends.
“The rug was kind of pulled out from under them,” Wakeley said. “And it’s not their fault; it’s not anybody’s fault, but that’s kind of the reality.”
Kankakee School District 111 officials are also weighing options for recognizing their graduating high school seniors and eighth-graders in non-traditional ways.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said that while the May graduation date has not been canceled, officials are looking into other means of celebrating that would adhere to social distancing guidelines. A traditional Kankakee High School graduation ceremony would have about 3,000 people in attendance.
Possibilities include hosting a virtual ceremony, having a parade in the community, and working with the city to display visuals like signs in yards or photos of graduates in the downtown area.
Their focus is on finding a way to honor high school seniors and doing something similar but on a smaller scale for graduating eighth-graders, Walters said.
“We think high school graduation is the ultimate celebration for a school district, but we also want to celebrate our eighth-graders in some way,” she said.
Walters said she initially held out hope that a traditional graduation ceremony could be held in June, but she doesn’t see that as a likely option anymore.
“I can’t give a definitive answer of what [graduation] will look like,” she said. “We are exploring all our options.”
