With a vaccine for COVID-19 nearing approval in the U.S., it is proving to be like a holiday.
When the first vaccine gains approval, officials at the Kankakee County Health Department are prepared.
The department’s administrator, John Bevis, said it has been quite a journey to get to this moment.
“Since the beginning of the year, everyone has been focused on COVID and the vaccine,” Bevis said. “It is amazing, exciting and historical what has been going on in that time and what is getting ready to take place.”
The state is expected to receive 109,000 doses in the initial shipment with 23,000 doses going to Chicago and the remaining 86,000 divided among the state’s 50 counties with the highest percentage death rates. Kankakee County and Iroquois County are among those 50 counties, as is Will County which shares Region 7 designation with Kankakee County in the state’s mitigation plans.
Kankakee County is prepared as best it can be, according to Bevis and Lindsay Wilson, the department’s Health Promotion Coordinator/Emergency Response Coordinator.
“It’s been ever-changing throughout. There has been daily planning,” Wilson said.
The department will be doing educational campaigns to encourage residents to get the vaccine, Wilson said. The department also is “checking the pulse of the community” to see how residents feel about the vaccine, Bevis said.
On Monday, the department linked a survey to its Facebook page in hopes of learning what percentage of county residents are planning to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. They said it will help them craft better vaccine-distribution plans.
“Additionally, this survey will help us understand some of the common questions and concerns around the vaccine so that we can better provide information to [residents],” the post said.
“It has been interesting to see the responses,” Bevis said.
Wilson said with everything happening, the vaccination plan is not political.
“This is based on common health practice,” Wilson said. “The CDC has had plans for events like this for decades. These plans have been on the shelf and are tailored for this.”
Getting the vaccine
Wilson said prior to receiving the shot, a person will be asked about immunizations and allergies.
After receiving the vaccine, a person will receive paperwork to make a follow-up appointment for the second shot. They will also receive a phone number to call if they have a reaction.
As for the second shot, which comes between 21 and 28 days after the first, a person will receive a text message from Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange (I-CARE).
Wilson said the department plans to offer vaccinations both on site and via drive-thru service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!