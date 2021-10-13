Trick-or-Treat times for a number of towns/cities not listed have yet to be set. This list will be updated as times are announced.

The following Trick-or-Treat times will all be observed Sunday, Oct. 31.

Trunk-or-Treat events

Halloween Downtown

From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, visit Festival Square in downtown Kankakee for the trunk-or-treat portion of Halloween Downtown.

Kia of Bradley Trunk-or-Treat

Event takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Kia of Bradley, 1010 Tighe Drive, Bradley. The event is free and costumes are welcomed and encouraged. For more information, contact cassasandra@kiaofbradley.com or 815-932-1000.

Manteno PTO

From 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29, Manteno PTO is hosting a spooktacular event at Heritage Park in Manteno. There will be games, balloon twisting, a fire performance and prizes for best costume. There will be popcorn, cotton candy, apple cider and hot chocolate for sale. For more information, go to mantenopto.weebly.com/.

Manteno Church of Nazarene Trunk-or-Treat

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30, the Manteno Church of The Nazarene — 698 N Locust St., Manteno — will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event.

C.A.R.E.S. & Ladies of Pembroke

From 3 to 5 p.m. Oct 30, C.A.R.E.S & Ladies of Pembroke will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event in the Lorenzo R. Smith parking lot, located at 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park. Costumes are encouraged. Additionally, a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on site.

Village of Bonfield

From 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 30, the Village of Bonfield is hosting a trunk-or-treat event in Lion’s Hall — 148 Stanford St., Bonfield.