Halloween is just around the corner and local events to celebrate the holiday are packing the calendar. From spooky to all-out scary, there is something for everyone in and around Kankakee County now through Oct. 31.
Bradley decorating contest
Village of Bradley residents are invited to decorate their houses for Halloween and enter to win the village-hosted contest. The deadline to enter is 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22. For an entry form and more information, visit the village’s website at bradleyil.org.
Wicked Night Out
At 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Manteno Golf Club — 7202 N. 4000East Road — join Zonta Club in Kankakee for a Halloween-themed fundraiser to benefit Harbor House, Clove Alliance, Fortitude Community Outreach and Zonta International. There will be shopping, dancing, food and cocktails. Tickets are $25 each and are available at @zontakankakee on Facebook. For more information, email zontakankakee@gmail.com.
Chebanse Haunted House
From 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday this month, visit the Chebanse Civic Center at 180 W. First South St., Chebanse, for a haunted house sponsored by the Village of Chebanse. It is $10 per person and there are concessions. Attendees 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, go to facebook.com/chebansehauntedhouse.
Halloween Downtown
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17, this annual festival brings different aspects of the community together for a day of family fun and features local businesses and nonprofits running free-to-play games and activities, each with a Halloween theme. Held in downtown Kankakee in the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue, which is the farmer’s market parking lot, and festival square around the train depot fountain. For more information, go to K3Halloween.com.
Harvest in the Hollow
Happening from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 and 4 to 10 p.m. Oct. 23, this fall event at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais features hayrides, a haunted harvest maze, games, laser tag and other “spooktacular” activities — all to raise money for the Exploration Station. Email KourtneeT@btpd.org for more information.
Limestone Library Fall Festival
At 11 a.m. on Oct. 23, the library is hosting a fall festival outside of the library — located at 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee — which will include a trunk-or-treat, roving magician, costume contest, seasonal games and The Bennett-Curtis House food truck. For more information, call 815-939-1696.
Boo at the Barn
From noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23, there will be a Halloween event at Griffin Gate Farm — 6735 E. 7000 North Road, . General admission is $5 per person or $30 for family of four (includes pony rides, hay rides and mummy mix). There will be a petting zoo, parade, maze, food and more. For more information, email griffingatefarm@gmail.com.
Fall Fair on the Square
Starting at 1 p.m. on Oct. 23 at The Square on Second in downtown, this fall festival is open to all ages. Whitmore Ace Hardware will again offer its “Great Pumpkin” display, and there will be many local vendors on-site. For updates and more information, go to fb.me/e/13HZj4II3.
9th Annual Wine & Witches
At 5 p.m. on Oct. 26, Flight 102 — 565 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais — will host the annual Wine & Witches event. Come dressed as a witch or warlock and receive half-off glasses of house wine. There will be a raffle for a chance to win a spooky wine basket, and best-dressed witch wins a prize.
Mall-O-Ween
At 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, there will be a trick-or-treat event at Northfield Square Mall, located at 1600 N State Route 50, Bourbonnais. The event is sponsored by mall tenants and will end when candy runs out. No costume contest this year. For more information, call 815-937-4241.
Boo Bash
From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center — 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee — the KVPD is hosting a kids Halloween extravaganza. There will be food, drink, a costume contest, trick-or-treating and an appearance by magician Mr. Magic. Pre-order tickets at kvpd.com.
Game On Halloween Party
At 8 p.m. on Oct. 29, Game On Bar & Grill at 115-117 Second St. in Peotone will host their annual Halloween party. At 9 p.m., Matt Yeager and the South Side Social Club will perform. Masks and costumes are encouraged.
Bordertown Hauntings
From noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 in Historic Downtown Momence, visit Main Street for trick-or-treating downtown, costume contests for kids, families and pets, cookie and pumpkin decorating, hayrides, spooky storytelling, reptile show, petting zoo and much more. For more information, call 815-472-3861 or go to mainstreetmomence.com.
Spooky Skate
Starting at 1 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, skate the day away (if you dare) and dress to impress in a Halloween costume to enter the costume contest. For more information, call 815-939-1946.
Monster Mash & Costume Party
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, Exploration Station, located at 1095 W. Perry St, Bourbonnais, is hosting a party for ages 2 to 8. Make a trick-or-treat bag, decorate a fake pumpkin, play games and trick-or-treat through the museum. Registration required 24 hours before the program and is $14; call 815-933-9905 or go to btpd.org.
Steam Hollow Halloween Bash
At 6 p.m. Oct. 30, Steam Hollow Brewing Co. at 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, in is hosting a Halloween bash. Food will be available from Mia Bellas Wood Fired Pizza. At 8 p.m., there will be a live performance by the band Anthem, and then a costume contest will be judged.
Murder in the BC Mansion — Mystery Dinner
At 7 p.m. Oct. 30, The Bennett-Curtis House — 302 W Taylor St, Grant Park — invites you to take part in a 20s Speakeasy WhoDunit. The evening begins with appetizers and mingling with guests and cast. The cast are seated amongst attendees and dinner is served throughout the play. During the meal a murder is committed. It’s up to diners to figure out WhoDunit!
Braidwood Lions’ Annual Halloween Hot Dog giveaway
Between 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 31, the Braidwood Lions Club will be under the Lions Pavilion in Braidwood City Park serving up free hot dogs, chips, popcorn, hot chocolate and lemonade will be provided. The Braidwood Knights of Columbus Council 1574 will also be joining us to pass out free Halloween treats for the kids. All while supplies last. Costumes are encouraged but not required. For more information, call 815-791-8093 or go to braidwoodlionsclub.org.
