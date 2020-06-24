Local gyms are welcoming the public back inside as restrictions ease during Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.
Starting Friday, indoor gyms will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, with group fitness classes capped at 50 people.
Smaller gyms in the area attempted to stay open as long as possible in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic by limiting capacity and ramping up cleaning efforts.
Before gyms were required to close, they were ordered to restrict services to a maximum of 50 people at a time. Most closed preemptively as the seriousness of the pandemic set in toward the end of March.
James Jones, owner of Functional Fitness in Manteno, said his gym started offering small group training and outdoor workouts during Phase 3, which began May 29. He plans to fully reopen the facility on Friday with capacity limitations. Jones first opened the gym in January.
“Everybody is happy,” he said. “They have been doing home workouts and stuff like that, so they are just happy to get back into the gym, see people and be able to actually have a full workout.”
The nice weather lately has been perfect for bringing weight training and other exercises outdoors and made it easier for clients to social distance, Jones said.
Jones said he anticipates demand for fitness classes to be up when the gym is fully reopened, so he advises his clients to contact him and sign up in advance to secure a spot. Staff thoroughly sanitize each piece of gym equipment after client use, he added.
Jones said he and his business partner thought multiple times during the pandemic that there was a possibility they would not be able to reopen, but they stayed patient.
“You’ve got a business, and there’s no people doing business with you,” he said. “I was like, ‘Well, I might have to close.’”
Fitness Premier, which has multiple locations including gyms in Bourbonnais and Manteno, has plans to fully reopen its facilities with capacity limitations on July 1. The gyms reopened for personal training and outdoor classes during Phase 3.
Ridge Warren, owner of the Bourbonnais Fitness Premier, said his gym will be reintroducing fitness classes with capacity limitations and mandatory 6-foot social distancing. For treadmills and cardio equipment, clients will have to space themselves out on every other machine.
“We’re super excited to be able to open back up,” Warren said. “We survived so far thanks to the community and all the support from our members. We were able to keep going through these three months and get back open.”
More hand sanitizing stations and wipes will be available in the gym, and members are required to sanitize equipment before and after use. Staff also regularly sanitize equipment.
“We have a lot of good momentum here,” Warren said. “The club looks good and clean.”
Fitness classes typically have up to 20 or so members, but for now they will be capped at around 10 members with 6-foot social distancing required, Warren said.
“The main thing is that we start to offer those classes because they are so popular, but we do make sure that we are keeping the space necessary for everyone to stay safe,” he said.
While the gym was closed, staff reached out to try to keep clients engaged. Fitness Premier launched an online training program and virtual coaching sessions.
Warren said finding new ways to reach out to clients has been a silver lining during the pandemic, especially because some likely will not feel comfortable returning to gyms just yet.
“Exercise is great for your body, but it’s great for your mental health, too,” Warren said. “I have a lot of clients here that without exercise, they’d be kind of lost, and this is something they look forward to in the day.”
Mike Neumann, owner of Fit Body U in Bourbonnais, also reopened his gym for small fitness classes and outdoor workouts during Phase 3, and he plans to fully reopen with capacity limitations on Friday.
Neumann said the gym has had roughly 50 percent of its normal attendance since reopening, so following new capacity rules during Phase 4 should not be a problem.
The gym normally would have upwards of 30 members at a time, but lately the average has been 12 to 15 at a time, with staff enforcing a 20-person maximum.
“I think we’re in the clear as long as it’s not a packed house,” he said. “A lot of members are avoiding the gym just because everyone is taking extra precautions and wants to make sure it’s safe before they go back.”
The gym has a local cleaning company come in and use a 24-hour disinfectant each day and is providing extra sanitizing stations, wipes and equipment spray bottles.
Neumann said he gave his clients options during the gym closure to either cancel their memberships or maintain them. About half opted to continue paying their monthly dues despite the facility being closed; those clients were signed up for an accountability texting list.
Neumann checked in on their progress and offered home workout ideas and healthy eating tips, which he said helped many to stay on track and attain their fitness goals.
Neumann recalled a point shortly before the state entered Phase 3 when there was talk that gyms might have to stay closed for an extended period of time.
“I kind of doubted it, but I doubted ever closing in the first place, so I figured it was a possibility I could be closed for six more months,” he said.
When the announcement came a few days later that it wasn’t going to be the case, Neumann felt relieved.
“I knew in the end, even if we did have to close our doors, I could do the same thing over again somewhere else if I have to,” he said.
