KANKAKEE — Kankakee County and the City of Kankakee will receive funds from the state’s $760 million opioid settlement as part of a national lawsuit.
Last week, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement. It’s part of a larger $26 billion settlement agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors — Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — and one manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson.
Kankakee County was one of 94 of the state’s 102 counties that signed on with the agreement and will receive $676,945, a figure calculated on the funding formula outlined in the settlement documents.
Other area counties signing off were: Iroquois ($177,643), Will ($4,063,074), Grundy ($338,017) and Ford ($79,858).
According to the settlement formula, the City of Kankakee will receive $343,447. Kankakee was among 104 out of 113 Illinois municipalities eligible to join and receive a direct distribution from the settlements.
“It’s still a long road to conclusion and approval of the settlements and finalizing the amounts,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said. “Any funds will likely be disbursed over a lengthy period of time as well.”
The majority of Illinois’ settlement — $418 million — will go to the Illinois Remediation Fund to be used for abatement programs throughout the state.
An advisory board of the state’s Opioid Overdose Prevention and Recovery Steering Committee will make recommendations that prioritize the equitable distribution of the money in the remediation fund. The board will consider factors including population, opioid usage rates, overdose deaths and the amount of opioids shipped into a region.
“From the start, I have prioritized securing resources to abate the impact the opioid epidemic has had throughout Illinois,” Raoul said in a statement. “I am committed to ensuring the money we secured through the settlement is distributed equitably to fund critical recovery and treatment programs in the counties and municipalities with the most urgent need.”
The companies will start releasing funds to a national administrator on April 2. States and local governments will start receiving funds during the second quarter of 2022.
The historic agreement marks the culmination of three years of negotiations to resolve more than 4,000 claims of state and local governments across the country.
