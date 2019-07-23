KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Republican Party is demanding an apology from its Democratic counterpart for a social media post last week. And it is getting backing from an unlikely source — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The Kankakee County Democratic Party posted to Facebook a meme that stated, “What’s the difference between a Klan hood and a MAGA hat? The Klan hood was made in America.”
The meme was referring to President Donald Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again.” The red hood features the inscription, “Make America Hate Again.”
Contrary to the post, MAGA hats are made in California.
The Democrats have since deleted it.
In a statement, Kankakee County Republican Chairman Jeff Keast said the local Democratic Party has become “a radical, left-wing, fringe party.”
“Comparing President Trump and his supporters to a white supremacist hate group that systemically engaged in terror and murder is absurd,” Keast said. “Democrat officials in our county must call out and reject such extreme rhetoric. While I appreciate that the county Democrats have since deleted their Facebook post, I believe they must apologize for their actions. They have gone too far.”
In a tweet Monday night, Pritzker stated, “The recent post by the Kankakee Democratic County Chairman is wrong and lacks the civility our politics should demand.”
Trump won Kankakee County with 54 percent of the vote in 2016. Keast predicted the president would prevail again locally.
Keast, also a Bourbonnais trustee, said it’s one thing to disagree with a person’s politics, but it crosses the line to attack them personally.
“There are sometimes things the president says that I don’t 100 percent agree with,” Keast said in an interview.
Last week, Trump tweeted that four congresswoman of color should “go back” to where they came from — a comment many called racist.
“My feeling is that he wanted them to go back to places where they lived in the United States,” Keast said. “People infer and twist things that happen all the time. That’s pushing our two parties and citizens of the United States further and further in two different directions.”
John Willard, chairman of the Kankakee County Democratic Party, noted the state GOP suffered its own controversy in the last few days over a Facebook post. He was referring to the Illinois Republican County Chairman’s Association, which referred to the four congresswomen as the “Jihad Squad.”
The chairman’s association deleted the post and apologized for it.
Willard said his organization would not apologize for the local post, saying the demand for one is part of a political strategy.
“This whole thing was initiated by Trump, when he told four minorities to go back where they came from,” Willard said. “We are not in line with what the president instigated. It’s nonsense. It’s unbecoming of the United States.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!