PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — When she was in second grade, Imani Thomas-Springer gave the coat off her back to a classmate on the bus who didn’t have one.
“It was kind of getting chilly, and I had two extra ones and she [didn’t have a coat] so I just gave her mine because I felt bad,” recalled Imani, now a fifth-grader at Kennedy Middle School.
So when Imani asked for help gathering donations for the needy and homeless in lieu of a party for her 10th birthday last December, her mother, Vicki Taylor-Springer, was not surprised.
She knew her daughter was “going to be a giver” from the moment she gave her coat to another child in need.
“I’m a giver myself, her dad and I, so it’s just a trickle-down effect,” Taylor-Springer said. “When kids see you doing good, they want to do good as well by other people.”
Last December, Imani and friend Anthony Marquez rallied a group of family, friends and supporters to distribute 75 bags of donated items, ranging from socks, toothbrushes and razors to small books, children’s toys and blankets, as well as meals.
The duo kept the tradition going Saturday and distributed over 100 coats and 75 hygiene bags along with Christmas cookies and juice to people in need in Pembroke Township.
“It was fun and exciting to see other people happy,” Imani said.
The Illinois State Council Knights of Columbus and the Supreme Knights of Columbus in New Haven, Conn., decided to help by donating coats for this year’s drive after taking notice of Imani and Anthony’s efforts at last year’s drive published in a Daily Journal article, Taylor-Springer said.
Family and friends also helped the kids to gather supplies for donation this year.
“We plan on making it bigger and bigger every year if she can,” Taylor-Springer said.
Imani’s advice for other people who want to help others is simple: “Give to receive blessings.”
“I’m lucky, and some people aren’t, so I’m giving back,” she said.
Imani added that she is grateful for all the family and friends who helped make the drive possible.
“It’s a lot of people out there who just don’t get it, and people just don’t care,” she said. “So, when I give back, it kind of makes me feel happy when I see people getting what they need.”
Imani said she wants to be a singer when she grows up; she loves to sing gospel music and takes part in choir at church and school.
