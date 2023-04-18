Perry Farm wildflowers

The sun sets at Perry Farm where miles of trails offer immersion in nature. Saturday is Earth Day and there are several events planned in local communities to celebrate and protect nature.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Earth Day returns again on Saturday, as do several events to give back to our home planet.

Green Drinks meeting

At 6:30 p.m. today, Green Drinks Kankakee will have its monthly meeting at BrickStone Brewery, 557 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais. The guest speaker will be Tonia Andreina, a master of landscape architecture student at University of Illinois, who will present a series of project graphics including a user manual for establishing local ecologies and supporting native and endangered species.

