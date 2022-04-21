Earth Day returns on Friday and there are several local events taking place in recognition of the annual observance. There will be opportunities to learn more about the environment, volunteer to spruce up the community and take part in local presentations.
Earth Day Party
From 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Bradley Jumpstart Office, 515 E. North St., Bradley, there will be an Earth Day party where kids can play in the dirt, have themed snacks and plant flowers to take home.
For more information, call 815-725-2194.
Recycle Your Bicycle
From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. now through Sunday, Monee Reservoir is accepting donations to Working Bikes, an organization that refurbishes and distributes bikes globally to individuals with disabilities and in developing countries for transportation. No bike is too old or rusty, organizers say.
The bike drop is located on the north side of the parking lot at the reservoir, 27341 S. Ridgeland Ave., Monee. For more information, call 708-534-8499.
Earth Day Open House
At 5 p.m. Friday, Willowhaven Park Nature Center will host an Earth Day open house in which attendees can explore the nature center and check out its Earth-friendly features, as well as join in games.
The event is free and optional add-on craft projects will be available for a fee. Activities include flower planters, eco art, guided hikes and a barrel train. An adult must accompany children.
Activity tickets are $3 each or two for $5, and tickets are available at the door.
Willowhaven Park Nature Center, 1451 N. 4000East Road, Kankakee, can be contacted at 815-933-9905.
Camp Shaw Spring Work Day
From 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, there will be a spring cleaning day at Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see, 6641 N. 6000West Road, Manteno. All skill levels are welcome. Registration is requested as there will be a lunch provided following the cleaning. Register at bit.ly/3KWvRNs.
K3 Earth Day Meetup & Cleanup
At noon Saturday at Bird Park, 801 W. Station St., Kankakee, residents are invited to take part in a cleanup in Bird Park or an area of their choosing.
Limestone’s Earth Day craft
At 1 p.m. Saturday at Limestone Township Public Library, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee, all ages are invited to create Earth Day Seed Paper. For more information, call 815-939-1696.
Earth Day at GSU
At 1 p.m. Saturday, Governors State University will celebrate Earth Day with a tour of the Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park. Meet at the F entrance on the east side of the University Park campus, near the large yellow sculpture, “Illinois Landscape, No. 5,” by John Henry.
In the collection of theNate, there are a number of sculptures that relate directly to Earth Day: “Field Rotation” by Mary Miss, “Bodark Arc” by Martin Puryear, “Working on the Failed Utopia” by Christine Tarkowski, and the focus of this year’s tour, “The Granary Project” by Dan Peterman.
The event is open to the public with a suggested $10 donation. For more information, call 708-534-4021.
Manteno’s Community Clean-Up Day
The Village of Manteno will be hosting its annual Community Clean-Up Day and Tree Planting event for its residents starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Legion Park, 51 W. Fourth St., Manteno.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear old clothes and bring work gloves for the day. Bring your family and friends to clean up downtown Manteno. Students 16 and younger will need a chaperone.
From 10 to 11 a.m. volunteers will be assigned a zone for cleanup tasks. At 11:15 a.m., there will be tree planting at Legacy Park. At noon, there will be a free barbecue lunch for all volunteers provided by Votorantim Cimentos/Prairie Materials LLC.
For more information, go to the Facebook event page at bit.ly/3O5Epne, call 815-929-4800, or email smarion@villageofmanteno.com.
Volunteers are asked to sign up at bit.ly/3Kw25ie.
Meet A Beekeeper
Bees are a vital part of the ecosystem and environment. From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, 27064 S. Dutton Road, Beecher, local beekeeper Mike Rusnak will discuss the art of beekeeping.
Ask questions, chat and troubleshoot. Rusnak has more than 15 years of beekeeping experience to share. Pick up specific beekeeping tips or simply learn more about the world of bees.
The program is free and open to all ages. No registration is required.
For more information, call 708-946-2216.
