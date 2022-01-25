As part of the STOP School Violence Prevention and Mental Health Training Program — developed by director of Kankakee City Life Aaron Clark and implemented by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe — the Theraplay Institute began conducting training programs in Kankakee County in 2018.
Theraplay is a program designed for trauma-sensitive schools and abides by the motto of “Building community and connection in your school.”
The first time the program was brought to Kankakee County, it was held at River Valley Church and drew in 150 participants — mainly teachers and local leaders — looking to learn more about teaching and working with social/emotional skills.
The international program halted locally during the pandemic, and reemerged Monday at Kankakee Community College, where many professionals from Kankakee School District 111 — along with coordinators of local nonprofits — took part in the first of two Theraplay sessions.
Clark was on site to introduce the program and noted that “Kankakee County is the most trained community in the world [at Theraplay].”
He introduced the day’s presenter, Kay Schieffer, a certified Theraplay group specialist and trainer and former special education teacher. Schieffer developed what’s known as “Sunshine Circles” in Theraplay, which are used in classrooms with younger children.
“The main objective is to make kids feel safe,” she said. “Kids cannot learn if they don’t feel safe.”
The participants in the program tried out a number of the activities that children take part in in Theraplay-trained classrooms. This encouraged participants to interact and get to know one another.
What is Theraplay?
Through a variety of activities that allow for children to have fun, build relationships and develop social skills, it’s been found that Theraplay helps younger students “reduce confrontation or resistance” in the classroom, according to Schieffer.
The program also works with older children and adults who may have dealt with trauma and may be confrontational or untrusting as a result.
“We’re trying to build self-regulation before challenging behavior occurs,” said Schieffer.
Theraplay is a non-clinical intervention, but not a treatment, based on developmental theory. The groups are adult-directed and structured; are 99 percent interactive and 1 percent talking; serve to improve group functioning and individual learning; serve to build positive relationships and communities; and support positive sense of self, self-regulation and social skills.
The goals of the groups are to create a sense of safety, allow children the space to be excited about an activity but learn how to channel that excitement, and form appropriate social interactions.
Theraplay is used across 40 countries and is mainly used by educators and leaders of organizations that deal with children. The program is described as “proactive, intensive and relationship-focused intervention” and is based on natural patterns of health interaction between parent and child.
When in a clinical setting (outside of the classroom), parents are actively involved in the program. Here, the practitioner and parents work together.
For more information, or to schedule an in-person or virtual program, go to theraplay.org.
