KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Democratic Party Chairman John Willard refused a Republican demand Monday to apologize for a Facebook post. A day later, he relented.
Last week, the Kankakee County Democratic Party posted to Facebook a meme that stated, “What’s the difference between a Klan hood and a MAGA hat? The Klan hood was made in America.”
On Tuesday morning, Willard, who is facing calls for his resignation, posted a response to the Kankakee County Republican Party’s objection to the post and demand for an apology.
“I do offer my sincere apology to the members of the Democratic Party and any others who may have been negatively affected by this clumsy misrepresentation of our intended message to purchase ‘Union Made’ and ‘Made in the U.S.A.’ products,” Willard said.
Contrary to the Democratic Party’s post, MAGA hats are made in the United States. Willard did not acknowledge this error, instead recasting the message as one that insinuated KKK hoods are more likely to be made in America than President Donald Trump’s campaign hats.
“The post did not stay up long as it was deemed to miss the mark of clearly communicating the intended message,” he said. “One of our moderators took it down soon after it was posted. I thank you for a wise decision.”
Willard said his intended message was that it would help American workers a lot if the big sums of money spent on campaign paraphernalia were for products made in America.
On Monday night, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted, “The recent post by the Kankakee Democratic County Chairman is wrong and lacks the civility our politics should demand.”
In the wake of the governor’s message, both the local GOP and Shirley St. Germaine, a former chairwoman of the Kankakee County Democrats in the 1980s, are calling for Willard’s resignation.
St. Germaine said Willard has done a poor job organizing the local party and that his post comparing Klan hoods and MAGA hats “didn’t make any sense.”
Jeff Keast, chairman of the Kankakee County Republican Party, said he took exception to the fact that Willard doubled down and defended his “ridiculous” post.
“John Willard is so extreme and out of touch with his own county that even far left Democrats like J.B. Pritzker are saying he lacks ‘civility’ and are calling him out,” Keast said in a statement. “It’s far past time for local elected Democrats to follow Pritzker’s lead and speak out against Willard.”
Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County NAACP, said in a statement that the local branch “does not condone any form of racism, discrimination or racial statement. The recent post by the Democratic Chair of Kankakee County is no exception.”
Contacted Tuesday, Willard said he had no plans to resign “unless they tell me to.” Asked about St. Germaine’s demand, he said he had no time to discuss it during lunch and then hung up.
On Monday, Willard declined to apologize, saying the demand for one was part of a political strategy. He said it was initiated by Trump, who told four congresswomen of color to “go back” where they came from.
Democrats aren’t alone with controversial Facebook posts. Last week, the Illinois Republican County Chairman’s Association referred to the same four congresswomen on Facebook as the “Jihad Squad.”
The association deleted the post and apologized for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!