Can Plochman’s Craft Beer Mustard make it to the Final Four?
I know what you’re thinking. You didn’t even know they were in the NCAA basketball tournament. Of course they aren’t. But Plochman’s Mustard is in a tournament.
Through the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s inaugural “Makers Madness” contest, a bracket-style tournament in which voters will decide what product is the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.
The competition is designed to highlight the many products made in Illinois, including everything from food products and military flashlights to automobiles and components for the aerospace industry. This initial round of voting will determine the Top 16 products from the 259 unique products that were nominated from across the state.
Among the 259 is none other that Plockman’s Craft Beer Mustard, made at the Plochman’s plant in Manteno with a giant assist from Brickstone Brewery’s award-winning American Pale Ale.
First round voting will take place at www.makersmadnessil.com through Sunday, March 8. Voters can cast up to five votes per day in the first round as the field of products is narrowed. Weekly matchups will follow, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion on April 1, when the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be named.
Martin Faye, plant manager of Plochman’s Manteno operation, said he wasn’t aware of the competition until his wife, Laura, saw an advertisement and encouraged him to enter Plochman’s.
“I remembered receiving an email about the contest sometime in January, but I just kind of dismissed it. I had pretty much forgotten about it.”
After some brief investigation, he entered the company.
“I figured, ‘What do we have to lose?’ It’s been fun,” he said. And Faye rarely lacks confidence and this competition is no different.
“We are going to win it. What the heck? Why not play to win? Even if we wind up in the top 16 that would be cool.”
The craft beer mustard is just now being rolled out. It’s available only a few locations — most notably at Brickstone Brewing in Bourbonnais — but the new flavor should be soon making its way into retail outlets.
Faye said the collaborative effort during the past couple years with the Brickstone ownership and brewers has been a great experience.
While some people may be under the impression products are no longer being manufactured in Illinois, that is certainly not the case.
Mark Denzler, IMA president and CEO, noted the manufacturing industry employs 592,000 workers in Illinois.
Statewide, manufacturing generates more than $304 billion in economic output, contributing 12 percent to the state’s Gross Domestic Product – the largest share of any industry in Illinois. However, the industry is facing a worker shortage and skills gap as 300,000 Baby Boomers are set to retire in the coming years.
Following the March 8 voting deadline, the field will be be narrowed to 16. The field is then reduced further in the following days.
Between March 10–15, the field is reduced to the Top 8.
Between March 17–22, a second round of contests to determine Top 4
Between March 24-29, a final round of voting takes place.
On April 1, the winner will be announced at the IMA’s Coolest Thing Made in Illinois ceremony.
“We are running with some Fortune 100 companies. We are a dark horse, I guess you could say,” Faye acknowledged. “But I say let’s get as much out of this as we can. If nothing else, we will have promoted our product.
“And if we win, it’s great for Kankakee County.”
One final question for Faye: Is he a college basketball fan?
“I’m not a March Madness follower. Time doesn’t allow me to follow it,” he said.
So with all the abundance of news coverage concerning the coronavirus, a friend of mine brought a Corona beer to my house the other day and offered me the bottle.
Drink up, he said.
I’ve long been a fan of the beverage. All the discussion regarding the virus of the same name has to be damaging Corona beers sales, right?
Not so much.
According to a story in Barron’s, neither Anheuser-Busch InBev stock, nor Constellation Brands shares, have taken an extra hit due to the beer brand and the virus sharing the same name.
That’s not to say the stocks and shares have not lost value in recent days, but companies in general have lost value in recent days as investors are dealing with economic issues and concerns related to the virus.
In a news release from Constellation Brands, the company CEO stated it is unfortunate that recent misinformation about the impact of the virus on the product without investigation or validation of information.
