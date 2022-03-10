With the current situation in Ukraine, many have been asking, “How can I help?”
Such is the case around the world, including in Poland, where many of the 2 million Ukrainian refugees are arriving. Father Marcin Michalak, the pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, is a Poland native and said that his friends and family are looking for ways to help.
“They’ve been emotionally affected in the sense of watching people coming and asking ‘What can we do for them?’” he said.
Father Wojciech Borzyszkowski, a Polish priest who attended seminary with Michalak, is currently serving at St. Lawrence Church in Ukraine. After contacting his fellow seminary attendee, a group of local churches has come together to collect items that will be sent to people in the region of Zhovkva, which is located about 20 miles from the Ukrainian-Polish border.
Aiding in the effort is St. Rose Parish in Wilmington, St. Patrick Parish in Wilton Center and St. Andrew Parish in Romeoville. The churches have been collecting items for several days, with volunteers coming together on Wednesday evening at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall to sort and box the donations.
This morning, items were brought to a shipping warehouse where they will be sent to Poland. From there, they will be picked up and delivered to the Ukrainian border.
Michalak said that firefighters from his hometown will be picking up the shipment and delivering the items to Zhovkva. He hopes to have items delivered by the end of next week.
He also shared that this has been made possible by people in the community wanting to help and donate items.
“When we achieve, it’s because of everybody,” he said.
They have been collecting food (particularly items that are high in protein and easy to consume while on the move), blankets, sleeping bags, basic medical supplies, diapers, formula and more.
Michalak said that flashlights and batteries were among the important items collected as they’re necessary for fleeing residents as they move from place to place during the night.
“All of this is going to go to the people of Ukraine who are in Ukraine and those who are running,” he said. “It’s safer to run during the night, but you still need to have some source of light.”
The churches will continue to collect items and have begun a separate fund to pay for shipping the donations. In the future, they anticipate more of a need for tablets and resources to purify water making it safe to consume.
St Joseph is located at 211 N. Center Ave., Bradley. For more information, call 815-939-3573.
