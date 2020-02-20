David Lythberg, of Bourbonnais, invites the community to The Poet's Arrow, a recurring event on the third Tuesday each month in the Kankakee Public Library's fourth-floor auditorium.
The open mic event offers a venue where artists in the different arenas of rap, song, poetry or spoken word can show off their respective talents. In this proclaimed judgment-free environment, The Poet’s Arrow is a place where performers are not only welcomed, but are encouraged to freely express themselves as they take on the mic. Attendees need not perform, but are invited to listen to an array of local artistry.
The event is open and free to the public. "Follow the arrow from words to minds to hearts," reads the event tagline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!