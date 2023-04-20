...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT /7 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford and
Eastern Will Counties. In Indiana, Lake IN, Porter, Newton,
Jasper and Benton Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT /7 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
KANKAKEE — Kankakee native Andrew J. Purcell has been chosen to fill the vacant associate judge position by the seven circuit judges of the 21st Judicial Circuit.
Purcell will be formally sworn in at 4 p.m. May 11 at the Kankakee County Courthouse.
Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary Kay O’Brien will preside at the swearing-in ceremony.
It was the third time Purcell said he has applied for an associate judge position.
“I see as an opportunity to serve my community in a different way,” Purcell said during an interview Wednesday.
Other local attorneys who applied were Karren Farmer, Theresa Goudie, Shavez Rosenthal, Rebecca Souligne, Mark Steffen, Jonathan Watson and Kenneth Wright, according to officials.
“Andrew is an integral part of our local community and a respected member of the legal community,” Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington said in a news release.
The 48-year-old Purcell was admitted to practice law in the state of Illinois in May 1999 and has been practicing law for nearly 24 years. He is currently a senior associate at Spiros Law P.C. in Kankakee, according to the news release.
While working in the Spiros Law office, Purcell handled personal injury and workers’ compensation matters on behalf of injured persons throughout the state, the press release said.
“I had the full support of everyone at Spiros," Purcell said.
His last day with the firm is May 5.
“I’m then going to spend a few days observing the different courtrooms. I will be seeing things in a courtroom from a different view,” Purcell said.
“It’s been an interesting career. It’s been a ride.”
Purcell is a 1992 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and a graduate of Eastern Illinois University. He received his Juris Doctor from The John Marshall Law School in Chicago.
He is a member of the Kankakee County Bar Association and Illinois Bar Association.
Purcell and his wife, Meredith, live in Manteno with their three children.
“All of my fellow judges of the 21st Judicial Circuit join me in welcoming Andrew Purcell to the bench and are confident that he will be an excellent representative of the judiciary in our circuit,” Cunnington said in the news release.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
