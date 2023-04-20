Andy Purcell

Andrew J. Purcell

 Spiros Law

KANKAKEE — Kankakee native Andrew J. Purcell has been chosen to fill the vacant associate judge position by the seven circuit judges of the 21st Judicial Circuit.

Purcell will be formally sworn in at 4 p.m. May 11 at the Kankakee County Courthouse.

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary Kay O’Brien will preside at the swearing-in ceremony.

