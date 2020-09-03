Daily Journal staff report
PONTIAC — Libby Larkin, 15, a resident of Pontiac and a member of Livingston County 4-H, has been honored for her volunteer service with a Certificate of Excellence from the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards and a President’s Volunteer Service Award.
In its 25th year, the spirit awards honor young people across the nation for outstanding volunteer service. The program is presented annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
Certificates are granted to the top 10 percent of all spirit award applicants in each state and the District of Columbia. The president’s award recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country.
University of Illinois Extension and 4-H nominated Larkin for national honors last fall in recognition of her volunteer service.
Since 2017, Larkin has hosted three local food packaging events. With the help of 187 volunteers, she has packaged 34,404 meals that have been distributed to schools, Boys & Girls Clubs, and churches within Livingston County. This summer she was selected to represent Livingston County 4-H as a member of the Illinois 4-H State Food Advocacy Team.
“These students have not only improved their communities through their exemplary volunteer service but also set a fine example for their peers,” said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of NASSP. “Each of their stories is proof of the impact one young person can have when they decide to make a difference.”
