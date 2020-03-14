By Daily Journal staff report
EFFINGHAM — Three local students joined more than 100 seventh- and eighth-grade youth in learning ways to improve their leadership skills at the 2020 “Passport to Leadership” 4-H Junior Leadership Conference in Effingham in February.
The delegates came away with practical ways to improve their personal lives, as well as improve their leadership skills they can take back to their 4-H clubs, communities and schools, said Katie Duitsman, University of Illinois Extension 4-H youth development specialist.
Local youth attending the conference included Elizabeth Voigt and Allison Roberts from Grant Park LLSS 4-H Club and Charlie Kaack from Chebanse 4-H Club.
Team-mixing and team-building activities helped youth forge new friendships and build their 4-H network, according to a press release. Delegates learned about unique 4-H opportunities where they could further refine the soft skills necessary for successful careers. The delegates also learned about the growing problem of food insecurity in Illinois. As a team, the group packaged more than 9,000 meals for families in need in cooperation with Illini Fighting Hunger. The youth formed assembly lines, and each added an ingredient, including soy protein, rice, dried vegetables, and bouillon in the six-serving bags.
The conference was organized and taught by members of the Illinois 4-H Youth Leadership Team, a team of uniquely trained high school and college-aged 4-H members and young adult 4-H alumni. Plenty of time was allowed for the teens to interact with other teenagers from across Illinois, Duitsman said.
“Youth expand their understanding of the world when they’re able to interact with youth from places different than where they live.
“That’s all part of the leadership experience in 4-H,” Duitsman said.
To learn more about 4-H in the community, contact the Kankakee County Extension Office at 815-933-8337 or Debra Koch at dmkoch@illinois.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!