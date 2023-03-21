Gas prices (copy)

While most cost-of-living expenses in Kankakee County remain under the national average, the lone category here breaking this trend remains the per-gallon cost of fuel.

 Dan Gleiter/TNS

KANKAKEE — When it comes to $100, Kankakee County residents can get a little more than $108 worth of goods and services.

Compared to the national statistic relating to the cost of living index, Kankakee County expenses rank below the national average in five of the six categories surveyed, said Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.

How much?

Lee Provost

