LIMESTONE — In 2015, Stacey Cousin became a grandmother two times over when her daughter, Tiffany Cousin-Grafen, gave birth to twin girls. Since late 2021, Cousin earned the title of “grandmother” four more times when her four children each had a baby within an 8-month period.

“I may not have enough arms to hold them, but my heart is full,” the Limestone grandmother said.

Within the last eight months, another granddaughter and three grandsons were added to the family. Tiffany, 32, said her daughter, Collins, will turn nine months on Friday. Jordan Cousin, 31, is mom to 6-month old Lachlan.

