In August 1980 before saying “I do,” Donald and Susan Dytkiewicz made the vow of “in sickness and in health.”

Forty-two years later, on Nov. 15, 2022, that vow was put to the test when Donald, 66, became unresponsive at the dinner table.

Noticing that his pacemaker-defibrillator had gone off, but had not made him responsive, Susan, 59, quickly sprung to action and began CPR compressions on her husband right before calling 911.

Recommended for you