LIMESTONE — Ryan Swartz of Limestone is planning to bike over 200 miles in September to raise money to fight childhood cancer.
He is participating in the Great Cycle Challenge, where cyclists raise money for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund and then bike during the month of September to match their goal miles.
He is hoping to reach a goal of $800 and has raised $510.62.
If he hits $800 goal before September, he will increase his goals to 300 miles and $1,000.
Learn more about his campaign at bit.ly/LimestoneGCC.
