BRADLEY — The cost of renovations for Bradley largest park has gone up, but work on the projected $3 million upgrade to Lil’s Park could begin yet this year.

At Wednesday’s Bradley Village Board’s Park Committee meeting, leadership learned from Bradley-based engineer Todd Gereaux the price has grown from the projected $2.5 million to $3 million, but the project could be completed by June 2024.

The largest of Bradley’s network of 17 parks at 14.9 acres, Lil’s Park is located along East North Street and if the village’s expectations are met, it will be a sought-after destination in the summer 2024.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

